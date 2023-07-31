Zaman Khan delivers death bowling masterclass in GT20 Canada

Zaman Khan conceded only 1 run in the last over.

Lynn scored 38 runs off only 18 balls with 5 boundaries.

Nationals scored just 54 runs in 6 overs, losing 2 wickets.

Advertisement

On Monday in Brampton, during the match between Montreal Tigers (MT) and Toronto Nationals (TN), Pakistan’s Zaman Khan showcased his exceptional skills once again. The game was shortened to six overs per inning due to rain and a wet outfield.

Batting first, the Tigers had a slow start but managed to accelerate, scoring 66 runs in the next four overs. They reached a total of 75-1 at the end of the fifth over, indicating the possibility of reaching 100 runs.

To prevent the Tigers from reaching that milestone, Zaman Khan was entrusted with the crucial task of bowling the last over. He faced off against Chris Lynn and Sherfane Rutherford and delivered a series of precise and challenging Yorkers, making it extremely difficult for the batters to make contact with the ball. Remarkably, he conceded only one run in that over, proving his effectiveness in the death overs.

Despite the pacer’s disappointing first over where he gave away 18 runs, the 21-year-old player made up for it with an impressive last over.

Lynn played a blazing innings, scoring 38 runs off only 18 balls with five boundaries, and his opening partner Mohammad Waseem contributed 24 runs off 14 balls to the team’s total.

Although the Nationals got off to a good start, they couldn’t capitalize on it, and in the end, they managed to score just 54 runs in six overs, losing two wickets. The thrilling cricket match concluded.

Advertisement

The Tigers secured a victory, strengthening their position at the top of the points table with nine points, while the Nationals slipped to the fourth position with five points.

Lineups

Toronto Nationals: Darren Bravo, JJ Smit, Sikandar Raza, Hamza Tariq (c & wk), Armaan Kapoor, Gerhard Erasmus, Nicholas Kirton, Saad Bin Zafar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Faheem Ashraf

Montreal Tigers: Muhammad Waseem, Chris Lynn (c), Sherfane Rutherford, Dilpreet Singh, Andre Russell, Dipendra Singh Airee, Akif Raja, Carlos Brathwaite, Srimantha Wijeratne (wk), Abbas Afridi, Kaleem Sana

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Shahnaz Sheikh may miss Asian Champions Trophy due to visa delay Shahnaz Sheikh will not be able to attend Asian Champions Trophy. National...