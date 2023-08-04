Advertisement
Edition: English
Anwar Ali scores fifty on One-Day Cup debut for Gloucestershire

Articles
  • Anwar Ali scores fifty on One-Day Cup debut.
  • Anwar making his debut for an English county team in any cricket format.
  • Anwar and Graeme van Buuren added 104 runs.
Pakistan’s versatile cricketer, Anwar Ali, had a remarkable One-Day Cup debut during the English County season.

Anwar, who represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs, delivered an outstanding performance for Gloucestershire, smashing a splendid century.

His contribution helped Gloucestershire achieve a total of 278 runs in their match against Northamptonshire.

Anwar, making his debut for an English county team in any cricket format, batted at the ninth position and scored an impressive 61 runs off 56 deliveries. During his innings, he managed to hit two sixes and three fours.

In a crucial partnership, Anwar and Graeme van Buuren added 104 runs for the eighth wicket.

The talented all-rounder, who was once considered the best in the country, is now 35 years old and has previously represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs and 16 T20Is. However, he hasn’t played for the national team since 2016.

