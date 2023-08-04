Anwar Ali scores fifty on One-Day Cup debut for Gloucestershire

Advertisement Anwar Ali scores fifty on One-Day Cup debut.

Anwar making his debut for an English county team in any cricket format.

Anwar and Graeme van Buuren added 104 runs. Advertisement Pakistan’s versatile cricketer, Anwar Ali, had a remarkable One-Day Cup debut during the English County season. Anwar, who represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs, delivered an outstanding performance for Gloucestershire, smashing a splendid century. His contribution helped Gloucestershire achieve a total of 278 runs in their match against Northamptonshire. Advertisement

Anwar, making his debut for an English county team in any cricket format, batted at the ninth position and scored an impressive 61 runs off 56 deliveries. During his innings, he managed to hit two sixes and three fours.

In a crucial partnership, Anwar and Graeme van Buuren added 104 runs for the eighth wicket.

The talented all-rounder, who was once considered the best in the country, is now 35 years old and has previously represented Pakistan in 22 ODIs and 16 T20Is. However, he hasn’t played for the national team since 2016.

Advertisement

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/ To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P Follow us on Twitterand stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channelto watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Mayor Karachi optimistic about Pakistan hockey’s future Mayor Karachi optimistic about Pakistan hockey's future. Wahab expressed his gratitude for...