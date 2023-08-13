Asia Cup 2023 features a star-studded commentary panel

Pakistan invites 8 rising stars to training camp for Afghanistan series
The commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023, consisting of seasoned commentators from various countries, has been revealed.
India provides five commentators, Pakistan contributes four, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand each supply one for the panel.
Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja makes a notable return and joins Pakistan’s team, along with the legendary duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.
The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan for the opening match.
The Asia Cup of this year will consist of 13 matches played in the 50-over format.
Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russell Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, Ramiz Raja, and Bazid Khan
