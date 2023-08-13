Asia Cup 2023 features a star-studded commentary panel

A commentary panel for the Asia Cup 2023 was unveiled, featuring seasoned commentators from various countries.

The Asia Cup 2023 kicks off on August 30, with Pakistan facing Nepal in Multan.

This year’s Asia Cup involves 13 matches played in the 50-over format.

The commentary panel for Asia Cup 2023, consisting of seasoned commentators from various countries, has been revealed.

India provides five commentators, Pakistan contributes four, and Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand each supply one for the panel.

Former PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja makes a notable return and joins Pakistan’s team, along with the legendary duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on August 30, with Pakistan taking on Nepal in Multan for the opening match.

The Asia Cup of this year will consist of 13 matches played in the 50-over format.

Commentary Panel for the Asia Cup 2023:

Ravi Shastri, Sanjay Manjrekar, Russell Arnold, Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Scott Styris, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Athar Ali Khan, Deep Dasgupta, Ramiz Raja, and Bazid Khan

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule:

30 August: Pakistan vs. Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 August: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

2 Sep: Pakistan vs. India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 September: Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 September: India vs. Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 September: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 September: A1 vs. B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep: B1 vs. B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

10 September: A1 vs. A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 September: A2 vs. B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep: A1 vs. B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep: A2 vs. B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep: Final: 1 vs. 2, R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep: Reserve day for the final

