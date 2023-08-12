Australia stuns France to reach first-ever Women’s World Cup semifinal

Australia defeated France to reach the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw after extra time.

Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold saved three penalties.

In a historic victory, Australia, the co-hosts of the tournament, triumphed over France in a penalty shootout, securing a spot in the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals for the very first time.

The quarter-final match between the two teams concluded in a 0-0 draw even after the extended period of extra time on Saturday.

The shootout turned into a thrilling spectacle as Australia’s goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold thwarted three French penalty takers and made a save on one herself. In a decisive moment, Cortnee Vine successfully converted the pivotal spot-kick, propelling Australia into the semi-finals where they will face either England or Colombia.

On Tuesday in Auckland, the clash between Spain and Sweden will determine the other contender for the final spot.

Although France had the opportunity to secure their second-ever semi-final appearance after their 2011 success, they couldn’t capitalize on their dominance in the first half and extra time, regretting a few missed opportunities as they exit the tournament.

Australia’s forward, Mary Fowler, had several chances to score, including one impressively blocked by Elisa de Almeida. Captain Sam Kerr, introduced as a substitute in the 55th minute, was also unable to create a clear shot on goal.

