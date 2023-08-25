Bonmati, Carmona, Kerr in contention for top UEFA Women’s award

Sam Kerr, Aitana Bonmati, and Olga Carmona are the nominees for the 2022-23 UEFA Women’s Player of the Year award.

Bonmati was awarded the Golden Ball at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The winners will be announced on August 31.

UEFA has confirmed the nominees for the 2022-23 Women’s Player of the Year award. Among them are Chelsea’s striker Sam Kerr from Australia, and the Spanish pair Aitana Bonmati from Barcelona and Olga Carmona from Real Madrid. These selections were made official on Friday.

Bonmati and Carmona played pivotal roles in Spain’s victory over England in the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup. Carmona notably scored the match’s lone goal in the 29th minute. She also achieved the distinction of being the second-youngest player (at 23 years and 69 days) to score in both the semi-final and final of a single edition of a FIFA Women’s World Cup, with Alex Morgan of the United States being ahead in this regard.

Bonmati was recognized with the Golden Ball due to her outstanding contribution to Spain’s midfield, which facilitated their success in the World Cup. She not only scored three goals and provided two assists but also played a crucial role in controlling the game with her ball skills. Additionally, she had an exceptional season with Barcelona, winning the Spanish League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, and Spanish Super Cup.

On the other hand, Kerr, although missing the group stages of the World Cup due to injuries, had an impressive performance for Chelsea in the past season. She scored 29 goals across various competitions, leading Chelsea to their fourth consecutive FA Women’s Super League title and securing the Women’s FA Cup. Kerr also participated in the World Cup semi-final for Australia, scoring the only goal in a 3-1 loss to England.

UEFA has also disclosed the finalists for Women’s Coach of the Year. The contenders include Jonatan Giraldez from Barcelona Femeni, who achieved a treble, Jorge Vilda from Spain (a coach who won the World Cup), and Sarina Wiegman from England. The winners for these awards, along with the men’s player and coach of the year, will be revealed on August 31. The event will also feature the draw for the group stage of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

