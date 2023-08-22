Burnley sign Belgium defender Hannes Delcroix

Burnley have signed Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix on a 3-year contract.

Burnley, a Premier League team, has secured the services of Belgian defender Hannes Delcroix. The club has confirmed that Delcroix has signed a three-year contract with them, and the exact transfer fee remains undisclosed.

Delcroix, who is 24 years old, began his football journey in the youth ranks of Anderlecht and signed his first professional contract with them in 2017. He had a loan spell with RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie during the 2019 season.

During his time at Anderlecht, Delcroix played under the leadership of current Burnley manager Vincent Kompany for two seasons. In the previous season, he participated in 26 matches across various competitions for Anderlecht.

While Delcroix was born in Haiti, he represents Belgium internationally. He earned his first senior international cap in 2020, playing a part in Belgium’s 2-1 victory over Switzerland.

