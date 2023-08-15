Cryptic tweet by Irfan Pathan angers Pakistani fans

Irfan Pathan tweeted a cryptic message.

Pathan’s tweet angered Pakistani cricket fans.

Pakistan and India are scheduled to play in the Asia Cup on September 2.

Irfan Pathan, a renowned analyst and former Indian cricketer, angered Pakistani supporters on Monday with a cryptic message.

On Sunday, Pathan tweeted an update on X, previously known as Twitter, which many took to be a dig at Pakistan after India lost the five-match T20I series to West Indies 3-2 in Florida.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan will play India on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, as part of the 2017 Asia Cup.

However, soon after Pathan’s post was published on the microblogging service, Pakistani cricket fans responded negatively to it.

It’s just sad how one of the top notch bowlers, @IrfanPathan will be remembered as an Indian troll just because of this #IndoPak hate that he ignites every now and then on Twitter (X). Watching him ruin his own legacy for being relevant is just tragic.#Padosi #WIvsIND… https://t.co/uNFmJS8iYI — Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) August 14, 2023

Others on irfan Pathan

Sunday 😎 on Sunday 😂 https://t.co/bOY8iRmzfo pic.twitter.com/PtSFpmmliW — jUnAiD 🇵🇰 \ 𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐢 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧 😍 \ ¹²Soha 🎂🔪 (@jUnAiD___56) August 14, 2023

What a loser @IrfanPathan has become. Remember when Pak lost Asia cup final on Sunday against SL. He tweet “Sunday kesa raha.” And when He is being trolled back guy tweeted “Begaani shaadi main abdula deewana”

If you can’t take trolls don’t troll other. And you r a troll yourself https://t.co/XNWQO1HyMs pic.twitter.com/WB5wXdYHCz — Imtiaz (@Imtiazbahar) August 14, 2023

Advertisement Lost from Un-Qualified Team and still have the audacity to tweet this. Where is Grace? https://t.co/Lsy3D2kzm1 — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) August 14, 2023

Bro keep it between India and West Indies. Don’t try to drag #Padosi into your mess just to get some clout. I feel for you at times, things you have to do to get validation in Modi’s India. Happy Independence Day mate. https://t.co/TRfMIT3kbr — محمد شعیب اظہر (@ShuaibAzhar) August 14, 2023

Asia Cup final to aapke phupha jee ne khela tha jaise https://t.co/dcW6IrE42N — Abdullah Awan (@Matoo_75) August 14, 2023

In the five-match series, a young Indian team without many of its star players rallied from a 2-0 deficit, but on Sunday at Lauderhill, they were defeated by eight wickets.

West Indies opener Brandon King’s 85 not out helped his team reach the winning total.

India scored 165-9 in 20 overs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 61 off 45 balls, but the middle and lower order failed to provide any assistance.

In 18 overs, the West Indies scored 171-2 thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s (47) support for King.

