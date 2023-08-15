Advertisement
Cryptic tweet by Irfan Pathan angers Pakistani fans

  • Irfan Pathan tweeted a cryptic message.
  • Pathan’s tweet angered Pakistani cricket fans.
  • Pakistan and India are scheduled to play in the Asia Cup on September 2.
Irfan Pathan, a renowned analyst and former Indian cricketer, angered Pakistani supporters on Monday with a cryptic message.

On Sunday, Pathan tweeted an update on X, previously known as Twitter, which many took to be a dig at Pakistan after India lost the five-match T20I series to West Indies 3-2 in Florida.

It should be mentioned that Pakistan will play India on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka, as part of the 2017 Asia Cup.

However, soon after Pathan’s post was published on the microblogging service, Pakistani cricket fans responded negatively to it.

In the five-match series, a young Indian team without many of its star players rallied from a 2-0 deficit, but on Sunday at Lauderhill, they were defeated by eight wickets.

West Indies opener Brandon King’s 85 not out helped his team reach the winning total.

India scored 165-9 in 20 overs thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s 61 off 45 balls, but the middle and lower order failed to provide any assistance.

In 18 overs, the West Indies scored 171-2 thanks to Nicholas Pooran’s (47) support for King.

