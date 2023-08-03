Finance Minister Pledges Full Support for Asia Cup Hosting

PCB delegation, led by Zaka Ashraf, meets with Dar in Islamabad.

Discussions held on hosting Asia Cup and World Cup.

Asia Cup scheduled from August 30 to September 17.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has pledged full support to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for hosting the Asia Cup in August-September this year. A delegation from the PCB, led by Management Committee head Zaka Ashraf, met with Dar in Islamabad to discuss two upcoming international events, the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

The PCB is preparing to host the Asia Cup for the first time since 2018. The tournament will commence in Pakistan with the first four matches, after which it will move to Sri Lanka for nine matches, including the final. The scheduled dates for the tournament are from August 30 to September 17.

The Asia Cup will kick off in Multan, Pakistan, with the hosts taking on Nepal in the opening match on August 30. The PCB delegation, during the meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, likely discussed the logistical and financial aspects of organizing the tournament and sought the government’s assistance in ensuring a successful event.

With the Finance Minister’s assurance of full support, the PCB can now proceed with their preparations and arrangements to host a successful and memorable Asia Cup in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, showcasing competitive cricket among Asian nations.