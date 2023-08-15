Former NFL running back Alex Collins dies in motorcycle accident

Alex Collins died in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

Collins was a fifth-round selection by the Seahawks in 2016.

Collins’ death is a tragic loss for the NFL community and his loved ones.

According to reports in the media, Alex Collins, a former running back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, passed away on a motorcycle in South Florida on Sunday night at the age of 28.

Collins, a Seahawks fifth-round selection in 2016, won the admiration of his followers for his passion for Irish dancing and for adding it into his touchdown celebrations.

Collins was killed on Sunday night when his Suzuki motorcycle and a Chevrolet SUV crashed.

“At some point, the Chevrolet driver proceeded to turn left to travel south onto Northwest 33rd Avenue. As the car crossed the eastbound lanes, the motorcycle struck the rear passenger side of the SUV. The impact caused the motorcyclist to enter the rear passenger side window of the Chevrolet and come to a final rest inside the car. The collision also caused the Chevrolet to rotate clockwise before finally resting”, stated investigators.

“Absolutely heartbroken,” a tweet from the Seahawks read. “Prayers are with the Collins family.”

Advertisement Absolutely heartbroken. Prayers are with the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/ufOLkyT9f6 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Collins’ family released a statement through the Seahawks that read: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex Collins this morning. Alex was cherished by his family and friends as well as supporters from all around the world.”

Advertisement A statement from the Collins family. pic.twitter.com/XWteHpgM3r — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 15, 2023

Funeral arrangements would be announced later, according to the statement.

As the news broke Monday afternoon, a few of Collins’ old Seattle teammates quickly commented on social media.

“Life so crazy man,” tweeted quarterback Geno Smith. “Fly high my boy until we meet again. AK ALL THE WAY.”

Life so crazy man.

Fly high my boy until we meet again 🕊️ AK ALL THE WAY 🙏 https://t.co/n0dDnWxjzF — Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 15, 2023

Tweeted fellow running back Rashaad Penny: “AK, I’m heartbroken.”

Collins’ agent, Kelli Masters, also acknowledged his death on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating: “As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent.”

As many of you have now heard, Alex Collins (@Budda03 ) passed away this morning. My heart is broken, and I am just at a loss. Alex you were so loved by so many. You impacted lives with your joy and positive, caring spirit…and that big smile. I was so honored to be your agent pic.twitter.com/8GNMiVqbO5 — Kelli Masters Mgmt (@KMMsports) August 15, 2023

John Schneider, Seahawks general manager said, “Alex’s infectious smile and classic river dance skills will forever be missed. Alex would light up a room and was beloved by our entire building. He enjoyed life and attacked it on the football field.

“Collins participated in 11 games with 125 running yards for the Seahawks as a rookie in 2016 before being released at the 53-man roster cutoff the following year. Collins then signed with Ravens, where he played for two seasons,” reported The Seattle Times.

