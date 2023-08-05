How good Ramiz Raja sings? Watch here

Ramaiz Raja showed his singing skills.

He is a former national cricketer.

He was also the chairman of the PCB.

Ramiz Raja, a former captain of Pakistan, is well-known throughout the world for his commentary, but a recent video showed that he can also sing rather well.

The Lanka Premier League, now playing in Sri Lanka, put Ramiz’s vocal abilities to the test.

He is a batting legend, but how good is Ramiz Raja’s singing skill next to Yohani? Can Yohani take up a challenge from Ramiz? Find out! Be part of the action. Get your tickets now! Book online via BookMyShow 📷 https://t.co/Ee5f50Jmn4#LPL2023 #LiveTheAction pic.twitter.com/rUvpmaVzTU Advertisement — LPL – Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) August 5, 2023

Rameez Raja, the former Pakistan cricket opener, made his return as a commentator for the recently-concluded Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He had been away from the commentary box since September 2021 when he was elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for a three-year term.

However, Raja’s tenure as PCB chairman was short-lived as he, along with other PCB members, was removed from the post after just one year. They were replaced by a 14-member management committee led by Najam Sethi.

Raja was only the fourth former Pakistan international cricketer to lead the PCB, following Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011).

During his playing career, Rameez Raja served as Pakistan’s 18th Test and 12th ODI captain. He participated in 255 international matches, amassing 8,674 runs between 1984 and 1997.

Apart from his cricketing achievements, Raja has also been involved with the PCB as its Chief Executive from 2003-2004 and has represented Pakistan on the ICC Chief Executives’ Committee. Additionally, he currently sits on the MCC World Cricket Committee.

Raja has gained recognition as a successful broadcaster with leading cricket networks worldwide and is widely regarded as the voice of Pakistan cricket.

