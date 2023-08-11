India’s number four woes continue, Rohit Sharma unsure about finding a settled batter

Advertisement India has been struggling to find a consistent batsman.

Shreyas Iyer had established himself in that batting slot.

“Number four has been an issue for us for a long time,” Rohit told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“For a long period of time, Shreyas has actually batted at number four and he has done well — his numbers are really good.

“Unfortunately, injuries have given him a bit of trouble. He’s been out for a while and that is honestly what has happened in the last four to five years.”

“A lot of these guys have got injured and you will always see a new guy coming and playing there.”

After Yuvraj Singh retired in 2017, India has experimented with numerous players in the all-rounder role. Among them, only Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant have batted more than 10 times in that position.

However, Iyer hasn’t participated in international cricket since March, and Pant’s chances of being selected for the World Cup are slim due to his ongoing recovery from a serious car accident last December.

Additionally, India’s top-order batter KL Rahul is likely to be absent due to an injury. It’s worth noting that India emerged victorious in the previous World Cup held in the country in 2011.

