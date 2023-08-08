Advertisement
Lauren James apologizes for stamp on Nigerian player

  • Lauren James apologizes for stamp on Nigerian player.
  • She publicly apologized for her actions on a public platform.
  • England will be without James due to his suspension.
England’s striker, Lauren James, expressed remorse for her behavior in the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup match against Nigeria.

In the round of 16 game, James accidentally stepped on Nigerian player Michelle Alozie. She publicly apologized for her actions on a public platform.

“All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my teammates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience,” she wrote on Twitter.

The apology was issued in reaction to Alozie’s statement, in which she expressed, “Our actions take place on a global platform. This activity is characterized by intense feelings, overwhelming emotions, and significant instances.”

“All respect for Lauren James.”

James, who emerged as England’s leading scorer in the tournament with three goals, was shown a red card during Monday’s match for a heated stamp on Alozie’s back in the 87th minute.

As a result of James’ dismissal, England had to play with 10 players for over 30 minutes. Despite the game concluding 0-0 after extra time, England secured victory in a penalty shootout.

In the upcoming quarter-final against Colombia on Saturday, England will be without James due to his suspension resulting from the red card. There’s anticipation regarding a potential extended suspension for the Chelsea player pending a FIFA decision due to the stamp incident.

