Miami secures a place in the final 16 with a 3-1 victory against Orlando City.

Orlando’s Cesar Araujo equalizes before half-time.

His brilliance continues to impress football fans worldwide.

Lionel Messi continues to showcase his brilliance with Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami, as he scored two goals against Orlando City, securing a spot in the final 16 of the Leagues Cup at DRV PNV Stadium on August 2.

In the 7th minute, the 36-year-old Argentine opened the scoring for his team, elegantly bypassing Orlando’s defense and netting a brilliant finish on Robert Taylor’s fantastic lobbed pass. However, Miami’s lead didn’t last long as Orlando’s Cesar Araujo equalized just 17 minutes later with a powerful strike on a rebound.

During the intense match, Messi received a yellow card in the 21st minute for a foul on Wilder Cartagena. The first half ended with a 1-1 score as both teams performed equally well.

In the second half, Miami was awarded a penalty after Josef Martinez was brought down in the box, and he successfully converted the penalty. In the 72nd minute, Messi struck again, this time with his right foot, securing his team’s entry into the Round of 16. The heated derby witnessed 27 fouls and seven yellow cards, ending with a 3-1 victory for Messi’s team.

Messi, a master in his craft, has been in top form with Inter Miami, scoring five goals in just three games. The Little Magician seems unstoppable, producing moments of magic time after time.

Before the match, Orlando’s head coach, Oscar Pareja, had warned Messi and Inter Miami, stating that his team would be prepared. He emphasized the importance of staying focused on their upcoming match against Santos and not getting distracted by future games.

It appears that Messi took Pareja’s warning seriously and responded with two crucial goals, leading his team to victory and knocking Orlando out of the cup. Messi’s exceptional performance continues to amaze football fans worldwide, proving that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the MLS.