Meho Kodro Returns as Bosnia Head Coach.

Meho Kodro, a former Bosnian footballer, has been reappointed as the head coach of his national team, marking his return to the role after a gap of 15 years.
This decision comes in the wake of Bosnia’s consecutive losses in the Euro 2024 qualifying matches.
“Kodro possesses the knowledge and qualifications to take our team to the Euros,” Vico Zeljkovic, the president of Bosnia’s Football Association, told reporters, adding that he was chosen by a unanimous vote in the body’s executive board.
Kodro, who took over from the dismissed Faruk Hadzibegic, was fired in 2008 as a coach after serving only five months in the position. The reason for his dismissal was his refusal to lead the team in a friendly match against Iran, opting for a friendly against Poland, which was a Euro 2008 qualifier.
“I believe in my quality and the quality of the professional staff and players,” Kodro told reporters. “There is no doubt that we can get the placement in the Euro qualifications, return confidence to players and get back public trust.”
Kodro, who started his club career in the mid-1980s with Velez Mostar, his hometown club, later played in Spain for teams like Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Tenerife, and Deportivo Alaves. Afterward, he joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, where he played until his retirement in 2002. Additionally, he gained experience as an assistant coach at Real Sociedad.
As for the Bosnian national team, they currently hold the fourth position in Group J of the European Championship qualifiers, having suffered three defeats in four matches.
