Meho Kodro Returns as Bosnia Head Coach.

Kodro, who started his club career in the mid-1980s with Velez Mostar, his hometown club, later played in Spain for teams like Real Sociedad, Barcelona, Tenerife, and Deportivo Alaves. Afterward, he joined Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel, where he played until his retirement in 2002. Additionally, he gained experience as an assistant coach at Real Sociedad.

As for the Bosnian national team, they currently hold the fourth position in Group J of the European Championship qualifiers, having suffered three defeats in four matches.

