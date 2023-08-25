Nadeem sets sights on podium finish at World Athletics Championship

He qualified for the javelin throw final by achieving a throw of 86.79 meters, surpassing the required benchmark of 85.50 meters.

He made a strong comeback after a slow start with an initial throw of 70.63 m.

He is set to compete in the javelin throw final on Sunday, August 27.

Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan’s prominent javelin thrower, received praise for his outstanding performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary.

Nadeem not only advanced to the event’s final but also secured his place in the 2024 Paris Olympics by achieving a throw of 86.79 meters, surpassing the required benchmark of 85.50 meters.

Despite a slow start with an initial throw of 70.63 meters, Nadeem made a strong comeback with a throw of 81.53 meters in his second attempt. To qualify for the final, a throw of 83 meters or a place among the top 12 was necessary. The javelin throw final is scheduled for Sunday, August 27.

Nadeem gained prominence with his fifth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, a success that significantly impacted his life. This achievement brought him fame, wealth, and a transformed personality. He continued his success by securing fifth place at the previous year’s US World Championship. He achieved his personal best throw of 90.18 meters at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, setting a record for the event.

Following elbow and left knee surgeries in London, Nadeem underwent rehabilitation and returned to competition in May at the 34th National Games in Quetta. Although he didn’t display full fitness there, he won a gold medal for his department, WAPDA. Unfortunately, he suffered a setback when he injured his right knee, leading to his withdrawal from the recent Asian Championship in Bangkok.

In a similar vein, India’s Neeraj Chopra also secured a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics with a remarkable throw of 88.77 meters, his best of the season, during the World Athletics Championship qualifying round on Friday.

