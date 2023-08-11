Nick Kyrgios withdraws from US Open amid injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the US Open due to an injury.

Kyrgios has been struggling with injuries all year.

Kyrgios’s best showing at the US Open came in 2021.

Advertisement

The US Open organizers have announced that Nick Kyrgios will not be participating in the tournament due to an injury. The Australian tennis player has faced a series of injury challenges this year and has only played in one ATP Tour match in 2023.

Kyrgios was unable to compete in Wimbledon due to a wrist injury, and earlier, he had to sit out the Australian Open and the French Open due to knee and foot injuries, respectively.

As a result of his limited playtime, Kyrgios has experienced a significant decline in his world ranking, dropping 57 places to 92nd.

The US Open is scheduled to take place in New York from August 28 to September 10.

In 2022, Kyrgios had a standout year, reaching his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon and achieving a career-best ranking of 11th in the world.

At the beginning of the year, he withdrew from the Australian Open just before the tournament due to a knee injury that necessitated surgery.

Advertisement

In June, Kyrgios made his competitive comeback at the Stuttgart Open, but his performance was hampered as he struggled with his movement and suffered a straight-set loss to China’s Wu Yibing.

Despite heading to London for Wimbledon, where he had been a finalist against Novak Djokovic the previous year, Kyrgios had to withdraw from the tournament on the day before it began due to a wrist problem.

Given his recent challenges and withdrawals, it’s expected that Kyrgios will fall out of the top 100 in the world rankings when they are updated on Monday.

In the previous year, Kyrgios’s strongest showing at the US Open was reaching the quarter-finals, although he was ultimately defeated in five sets by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Additionally, Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff has also opted out of the 2023 tournament, resulting in Argentine players Diego Schwartzman and Facundo Diaz Acosta being promoted to the main draw to take their spots.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Nick Kyrgios seeks assault dismissal due to mental health: reports Tennis player Nick Kyrgios will seek to have the assault case dismissed...

Advertisement