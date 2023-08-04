Novak Djokovic’s New Look Sparks Debate

Some fans like the new look, while others prefer the clean-shaven Novak.

Djokovic enjoys vacation with family and friends.

Fans await Djokovic’s decision on his appearance for the upcoming US Open.

After a tough five-set match at Wimbledon 2023 against Carlos Alcaraz, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic is currently on vacation, and he’s undergone a significant change in appearance. Djokovic has grown a beard, giving him a different look. While some people believe he looks better with his new facial hair, others prefer the clean-shaven Novak they were used to seeing. Currently, the 36-year-old is enjoying quality time with his loved ones and friends. Recently, a friend of his posted pictures of Djokovic riding a horse and spending time with his family, sparking discussions among tennis fans about his bearded appearance.

In response to the posted photos, fans flocked to comment on Djokovic’s new look. Some remarked on the break from shaving, while others compared him to soccer star Lionel Messi during his “beard mode” phase and hoped he would maintain the beard permanently. However, not everyone welcomed the change, with some expressing a preference for his previous boyish and clean-shaven appearance.

As Djokovic gears up for the US Open, where he aims to add to his Grand Slam tally of 24, the question remains about what he will do with his new look. While enjoying tremendous success in his career, Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, recently shared his thoughts on his son’s retirement in a documentary called “Novak Djokovic – Untold Stories.” Srdjan believes it is up to Novak to decide when to retire, emphasizing that his son has already achieved great success and fulfilled his father’s wishes years ago. He expressed concern about the physical and mental demands of tennis and suggested that Novak should consider other aspects of life beyond his career.

Srdjan’s perspective comes from a place of fatherly concern, acknowledging that tennis is just one part of Novak Djokovic’s life, and there are other things he could pursue. The documentary delves into the complexities of Djokovic’s career and the impact it has had on him personally and professionally.

As Djokovic prepares for the US Open, fans eagerly await his decision regarding his facial hair and look forward to witnessing his performances on the court. Djokovic’s career achievements have already solidified his place as one of tennis’ all-time greats, and whatever he chooses to do with his appearance, his fans will continue to support him. The Serbian star’s legacy in the world of tennis is firmly established, and his future endeavors, both on and off the court, will undoubtedly be closely followed by fans and the tennis community.

