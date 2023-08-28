Pakistani Players Set to Bring Their T20 Skills to the BBL

A total of 376 male cricketers from 29 different countries have been nominated for the drafts.

Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed are among the notable nominees.

The drafts are scheduled for September 3 and will encompass four rounds.

Cricket Australia (CA) has unveiled the roster of cricket players nominated for the overseas drafts of the 2023-24 Big Bash League (BBL). A total of 376 male cricketers from 29 different countries are in the running for the drafts.

Notable nominees include Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Sarfaraz Ahmed among the 376 cricketers. Haris Rauf, who performed exceptionally by taking 30 wickets at an average of 16.40 in 18 matches for Melbourne Stars over three consecutive seasons, is expected to be retained by the same team.

Shadab Khan is gearing up for his fourth BBL appearance. He played for Brisbane Heat in BBL|7 and later for Sydney Sixers in BBL|11. In the previous season, he was drafted by Hobart Hurricanes but faced injuries after taking seven wickets in five matches.

Other players like Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, and Usman Qadir have also been associated with teams like Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder in the past.

The drafts are scheduled for September 3 and will encompass four rounds. Each club has the opportunity to select a minimum of two and a maximum of three players. The initial two rounds will follow a lottery order, while the subsequent rounds will use a “snake” format, allowing the team with the last pick in the second round to make the first pick in the third round.

List of Pakistani players who are nominated for drafts

Fakhar Zaman, Usama Mir, Shan Masood, Mohammad Hasnain, Yasir Shah, Asif Ali, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Salman Ali Agha, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan, Zaman Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Ihsanullah, Imad Wasim, Amir Yamin, Mohammad Hafeez, Aamir Jama, Zafar Gohar, Ahmad Daniyal, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah.

