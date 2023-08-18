PFF satisfied with Jinnah Stadium as potential venue for FIFA World Cup Qualifier

PFF is satisfied with the Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad.

A two-member PFF delegation toured the stadium on Thursday.

The PSB has pledged its full support to host the game in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has expressed delight with the decision to hold Pakistan’s home leg of the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Cambodia at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

On Thursday, a two-member PFF delegation toured the facility at the Pakistan Sports Complex.

During the tour, PSV officials informed Shahid Khokhar, a member of the PFF Normalisation Committee, and Shahzad Anwar, the head coach of Pakistan’s men’s national team.

Khokhar told the media they were pleased with the amenities, but a final decision on holding the game in Islamabad would be made when the AFC and FIFA approved the venue.

“As far as we are concerned, we are satisfied with what we observed during our visit, there were a couple of things which we brought to notice of PSB officials and they warmly extended their full support to host this match in Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan has been drawn to play Cambodia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier on October 12 and 17. The encounter on October 17 is Pakistan’s home game, and the AFC has ordered the PFF that the host stadium must be finalized by August 18.

The Punjab Football Federation requested the Punjab Sports Board, the Pakistan Sports Board, and the Saudi Football Authorities to host these games. The PSB had stated its desire to host the game at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium and had invited the PFF to see the venue.

“The pitch has to be ready for the game which I believe will be done and the scoreboard is needed to be in the stadium. We have mentioned FIFA regulations to PSB and they’re ready to meet them,” he said.

According to Khokhar, the PFF will now write to the AFC and FIFA, asking them to send a technical team to the stadium, and only with their agreement can the PFF decide whether the stadium can host Pakistan’s game.

“We would like to get it done as soon as possible,” he said.

“We are determined to host our game in Islamabad.” Kokhkar added while appreciating the “warm support” he received from Pakistan Sports Board during the visit.

