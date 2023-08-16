England book place in FIFA Women’s World Cup final with win over Australia

England won 3-1 against Australia to advance to the final.

On Wednesday, England emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over Australia in the semi-final of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 held at Stadium Australia.

The Lionesses triumphed in front of an impressive crowd of over 75,000 spectators.

The visiting team took the lead in the 36th minute when Ella Toone skillfully placed the ball into the top-right corner of the net. Australia’s captain, Sam Kerr, responded in the 63rd minute by striking a remarkable shot from 25 yards out, bringing the score to a tie.

Despite Kerr’s impressive goal, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide in favor of the home team. England managed to secure their position in the final by scoring two more goals. They will now face off against Spain in the final match.

England initially went ahead in the first half thanks to Ella Toone’s goal, but Sam Kerr managed to level the score shortly after the hour mark. However, England regained their advantage with goals from Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo, ultimately securing their place in the final.

