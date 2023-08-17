Poirier wants McGregor to be drug tested before UFC comeback

Advertisement McGregor has not been involved in the mandatory drug testing.

Since McGregor suffered a leg injury during his trilogy fight with Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, he hasn't been involved in the mandatory drug testing conducted by the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). According to UFC regulations, McGregor must undergo six months of mandatory drug testing before being eligible for a fight, but he has yet to enroll in the testing program. This situation has raised questions about McGregor's potential return to the octagon.

The Irish fighter has revealed his intention to face Michael Chandler in December, a scenario that would require him to receive a special allowance. Dustin Poirier has raised concerns about this situation, suggesting that if McGregor is granted an exception, it would undermine the credibility of USADA.

“I like USADA, and I do think they’re doing a good job of cleaning up our sport,” Poirier told MMA News. “But for me, if they waive that (six-month testing period) and allow him to compete with no drug testing, it kind of just makes a joke of the whole thing.

“Just remove it completely. There shouldn’t be grey areas. It’s white and black with USADA, you take tests and pass them, you’re able to compete. You don’t take tests, you don’t compete.

“There was never a grey area before. We’ll see what happens. I’m not sh*tting on the UFC, I’m not sh*tting on USADA. I don’t want to accuse or say things about either company without them making an official decision.

“I don’t know what they’re going to do with Conor and the drug testing thing. But if they do allow him to compete without drug testing, they’re making a whole joke of USADA.”

It’s important to emphasize that a UFC fighter can only bypass the mandatory drug-testing program under special circumstances. One example of this was when former UFC athlete Brock Lesnar utilized this exception to step in and fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 in 2016 on short notice.

Despite Lesnar initially winning the match through a unanimous decision, the outcome was later changed to a no-contest due to Lesnar’s failure of both an out-of-competition and an in-fight drug test. This situation raises concerns about fighters like Conor McGregor potentially returning to the octagon without undergoing the standard procedures.

Daniel Cormier also expressed apprehension about the possibility of McGregor receiving a USADA exemption. This brings attention to the importance of maintaining the integrity of the drug-testing program in the UFC.

