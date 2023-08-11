Shahnawaz Dahani unhappy after exclusion from Asia Cup, Afghanistan series

Shahnawaz Dahani was not selected for the Asia Cup.

Dahani expressed his disappointment on social media.

Dahani also expressed his disappointment with sports journalists.

Shahnawaz Dahani, a Pakistani bowler, was dissatisfied with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the selectors for leaving him out of the squad for the Asia Cup and Afghanistan series.

Rashid Latif, a former wicketkeeper and batter, tweeted a graphic showing the List-A career statistics of the Pakistani fast bowlers that were selected for the team.

Dahani decided to tweet a picture of his statistics along with the message: “Seems as if Dahani is not a Pakistani pacer??” Dahani did not like the fact that he was not included in the list.

The pacer expressed his disappointment with sports journalists in a response to a tweet he had posted himself.

“Not even single journalist or cricket analyst even dared to ask questions or show these stats to selectors #Ripsportsjournalism,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday, August 10, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled the squad for the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup. The announcement took place at a press conference held by the newly-appointed chief selector, Inzamam-ul-Haq, at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The team consists of 18 players for the Afghanistan series in Sri Lanka, scheduled from August 22 to 26. This group will later be reduced to 17 players for the Asia Cup, commencing on August 30 at the Multan Cricket Stadium with a match between Pakistan and Nepal.

The selection process involved discussions among the national men’s selection committee, which includes members like Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn, and Hassan Cheema (secretary), in addition to input from Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam.

Saud Shakeel, who showcased consistent performance in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, secured a spot in the squad. Likewise, Tayyab Tahir, who scored a century in the Emerging Asia Cup final against India, was included.

Faheem Ashraf, who hasn’t participated in an ODI since 2021, also earned a place in the ODI squad for both the Afghanistan series and the Asia Cup.

