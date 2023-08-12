Usman Shinwari Praises Babar Azam’s Confidence in T20s

Pakistan bowler Usman Shinwari praises Babar Azam’s skills.

Usman Shinwari, a Pakistan bowler, showed appreciation for Babar Azam while expressing confidence in facing the current Pakistan captain in T20 matches.

Shinwari recognised Babar as his favourite player throughout Test and ODI formats in an interview on a local YouTube podcast, but he claims he doesn’t feel much pressure when bowling to him in T20 cricket.

“My favorite player is Babar Azam, without a doubt. However, I think that Babar is extremely dangerous in ODIs and Tests,” he said.

I won’t feel much pressure against him in T20s because he plays traditional shots, and as a bowler, you don’t anticipate Babar to slog sweep a decent length delivery or play an unorthodox shot out of nowhere for a six. As a result, I won’t be afraid to bowl to him in T20s. But he’s still my favourite batsman in Tests and ODIs,” he said.

