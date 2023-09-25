Chelsea’s troubles mount as Pochettino calls for maturity

Chelsea is currently in 14th place in the Premier League.

With only one victory in six games this season, Chelsea is presently in 14th place in the Premier League standings, and head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s troubles seem to be getting worse rather than better.

The Blues spent almost €460 million on players during the summer transfer window, but it appears like their woes will never stop as they were defeated 1-0 by Aston Villa on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking after the game, the Argentine said that the team required maturity because most of the players needed time to get used to the new environment.

“We need to grow up like a team, not only in an individual way,” Chelsea’s head coach said. “I think players like Nico who are so young and feeling the Premier League, they need time.

“In this type of game, we are competing and want to win and football is about winning. But also players, when they are young, need to learn, experience, and make mistakes. That’s why we feel disappointed as there are too many situations like this.”

Against Villa, Chelsea struggled just as much. In the 58th minute, right-back Malo Gusto was given the red card. Ollie Watkins scored in the 73rd minute as the visitors profited from Chelsea being down to ten men.

Unai Emery, a former head coach of Arsenal of the Premier League, expressed his joy when his team moved up to sixth place.

“The clean sheet is important,” Villa’s manager said. “We have to feel good defensively and feel comfortable when we try to control possession and the game. These three points are very important for us to try and keep the balance in the Premier League.”

The pressure is mounting on Pochettino as his team has gone three games without scoring.

In addition to their difficulties on the field, Chelsea is also experiencing difficulties off it due to the absence of some of their important players, including Nkunku, captain Reece James, and Wesley Fofana, whose return dates have not yet been set.

