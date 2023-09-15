Dana White ousted as UFC President, promoted to CEO

UFC and WWE have merged to form TKO.

Dana White has been ousted from his role as the President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) due to the official merger with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

The merged entities, WWE and Endeavor, which operates the UFC, are now collectively known as TKO, a new sports entertainment company valued at $21.4 billion.

However, White will not be departing from the scene entirely; he has been appointed as the CEO of the UFC.

In accordance with a statement from TKO, Lawrence Epstein will continue in his position as the Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the UFC. Meanwhile, Nick Khan will retain his role as the President of WWE.

The TKO Board of Directors, led by Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, comprises 11 members, with Ari Emanuel, the head of Endeavor, among them.

During a UFC “Contender Series” press conference, Dana White expressed his enthusiasm for the future, emphasizing that while the merger has elevated the UFC to new heights, his authority and decision-making powers remain unchanged.

White affirmed his dedication to upholding the UFC’s tradition of excellence, noting that the merger has granted the organization more resources and potential. He outlined plans for expanding Performance Institutes worldwide, including in Mexico, and hinted at the possibility of the UFC entering the realm of boxing.

In terms of day-to-day operations, there will be minimal changes within the UFC. However, a noteworthy consequence of this merger is the potential for UFC fighters in the latter stages of their careers to follow the path of Ronda Rousey by transitioning to WWE.

As part of this new phase under the TKO Group Holdings banner, Dana White’s transition to CEO represents a strategic repositioning of leadership, with the goal of harnessing the combined strengths of the UFC and WWE to establish an even more influential presence in the world of combat sports and entertainment.

