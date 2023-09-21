Mohammad Hafeez resigns from PCB Technical Committee.

He served for less than two months.

Committee advised on cricket matters.

Former captain Mohammad Hafeez has announced his resignation from his role on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Technical Committee.

Hafeez, who was an honorary member of the committee, revealed this decision on X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed his appreciation to Zaka Ashraf while wishing the best for Pakistan cricket.

Hafeez’s departure from the committee comes after a brief tenure of just under two months. He had also participated in a meeting chaired by Zaka Ashraf to assess the performance of the Pakistan Men’s cricket team in the ACC Asia Cup 2023.

The meeting included key figures from the national coaching staff, such as head coach Mickey Arthur, head coach Grant Bradburn, batting coach Andrew Puttick, bowling coach Morne Morkel, captain Babar Azam, and vice-captain Shadab Khan.

In his social media post, Hafeez stated, “I have chosen to resign from my role on the Pakistan cricket technical committee, where I served as an honorary member. I want to extend my gratitude to Zaka Ashraf for giving me this opportunity. My best wishes always remain with Pakistan cricket. Long live Pakistan 🇵🇰.”

It’s worth noting that PCB had appointed former Test cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq as the head of the prestigious Cricket Technical Committee just last month.

This committee comprised former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Hafeez, although Inzamam later assumed the position of Pakistan’s chief selector.

The committee’s primary purpose was to provide recommendations on various cricket-related matters, including the overall domestic structure, scheduling, playing conditions, the selection of national selection committees, the appointment of national team coaches, central and domestic contracts, and plans for the development of umpires, referees, and curators.

Additionally, they had the authority to invite additional cricket experts and were responsible for regularly reporting to the head of the PCB Management Committee.

