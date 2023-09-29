ICC names star-studded commentary panel for World Cup 2023

ICC World Cup 2023: Team Pakistan receives a warm welcome in India
A star-studded commentary panel has been assembled for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with legends of the game from around the world set to provide expert analysis and commentary on the world’s biggest cricketing stage.
Leading the way are former captains and World Cup winners, including Ricky Ponting, Eoin Morgan, Shane Watson, Lisa Sthalekar, Ramiz Raja, Ravi Shastri, Aaron Finch, Sunil Gavaskar, and Matthew Hayden.
The commentary box will also see the return of some of the most iconic voices in cricket, including Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith, Ian Bishop, Waqar Younis, Shaun Pollock, Anjum Chopra, and Michael Atherton.
Adding further spice to the mix will be a host of former international stars, including Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Katey Martin, Dinesh Karthik, Dirk Nannes, Samuel Badree, Athar Ali Khan, and Russel Arnold.
Rounding off the panel are some of the leading broadcasters in the world, including Harsha Bhogle, Kass Naidoo, Mark Nicholas, Natalie Germanos, Mark Howard, and Ian Ward.
With such a wealth of experience and expertise on offer, cricket fans can expect to be treated to a feast of insightful commentary and analysis throughout the World Cup.
It will be fascinating to hear the different perspectives of the commentators, as they offer their unique insights into the game and the players. Fans can expect to hear stories from the past, as well as expert analysis of the present and future of the game.
The commentary panel is sure to add to the excitement and atmosphere of the World Cup, and cricket fans will be eagerly tuning in to hear what they have to say.
Here are some specific examples of the kind of commentary we can expect from the panel:
With so much experience and expertise on offer, the commentary panel for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is sure to provide fans with a truly memorable viewing experience.
