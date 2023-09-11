India defeated Pakistan to top Asia Cup 2023 points table

India defeated Pakistan by a margin of 228 runs in an ODI match.

This was India’s largest-ever win against Pakistan in terms of runs in ODI matches.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored unbeaten centuries for India.

India achieved a resounding victory over Pakistan, defeating them by a margin of 228 runs in a one-day international (ODI) match held at Colombo’s R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

In their pursuit of a challenging target of 357 runs, Pakistan struggled, managing only 128-8 in 32 overs. This was partly due to injuries that prevented Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf from batting, and only four of their players reached double-digit scores.

Pakistan’s batting performance was disappointing, with Fakhar Zaman being their top scorer, contributing 27 runs from 50 balls. Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed both scored 23 runs each.

Even the Pakistan skipper, Babar Azam, struggled to make an impact, as he was bowled out for just 10 runs by Hardik Pandya.

India batted first in the match and finished with a formidable total of 356-2 in their allotted 50 overs. Pakistan failed to take any wickets on the reserve day of the match. Virat Kohli played a pivotal role, remaining unbeaten with an impressive score of 122 runs from 94 balls, which included nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, KL Rahul also made a substantial contribution by scoring an unbeaten 111 runs from 106 balls, featuring 14 boundaries.

Asia Cup Super 4 Points Table

Asia Cup schedule of remaining matches

Sept 12 – Sri Lanka vs India in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 14 – Sri Lanka vs Pakistan in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 15 – Bangladesh vs India Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

Sept 17 – Final in Colombo at 2:30 pm (PST)

The top two teams from the Super Four stage will make it to the much-awaited final.

