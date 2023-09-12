India thrash Sri Lanka to reach Asia Cup final

India defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 41 runs to reach the tournament final.

Sri Lanka’s Dunit Wellalage took his first five-wicket haul in international cricket.

India’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put on an 80-run partnership.

In the Asia Cup 2023, India defeated Sri Lanka by a margin of 41 runs, earning a spot in the tournament final held at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka, in pursuit of a target of 213 runs, faced early setbacks as they found themselves at 25-3 within just 7.1 overs. Indian fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj were instrumental in causing trouble for the Sri Lankan batting lineup.

Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka managed to reach a score of 99-6 in 25.1 overs, thanks to a crucial 63-run partnership between Dhananjaya de Silva and Dunit Wellalage.

India overcome Dunith Wellalage’s fighting all-round show to notch up second win in the Super 4 stage of #AsiaCup2023 👌#INDvSL 📝: https://t.co/BBkqm36Lj3 pic.twitter.com/UzWLGenICC — ICC (@ICC) September 12, 2023

However, the match was still in Sri Lanka’s grasp when de Silva played an imprudent shot and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 41 runs, effectively ending his team’s chances of winning the match.

Following de Silva’s dismissal, Sri Lanka lost wickets quickly and were eventually bowled out for a total of 172 runs. Wellalage displayed a valiant effort, scoring 42 runs off 46 balls.

In their batting innings, India’s opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill initially built a promising foundation with an 80-run partnership before being dismissed by Sri Lanka’s emerging star, Wellalage.

After the departure of Virat Kohli for just three runs, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul took charge in an attempt to revive India’s innings. However, Sri Lanka’s spin bowlers maintained consistent pressure, taking wickets at regular intervals. Kishan fought hard for 33 runs from 61 balls, while Rahul contributed 39 runs off 44 balls.

India’s innings came to a close at 213 runs, with Axar Patel (26) losing his wicket to Mahesh Theekshana.

Wellalage achieved a significant milestone in his international cricket career, securing his first five-wicket haul with impressive figures of 5/40.

Lineups

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana.

