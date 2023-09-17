India thrashes Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final, wins by a record margin

Mohammed Siraj took 6 wickets for 21 runs in the Asia Cup 2023 final, dismissing four Sri Lankan batsmen in one over.

Sri Lanka was bundled out for 50 runs, the lowest total in Asia Cup history.

India chased down the target in just 6.1 overs without losing a wicket, winning their eighth Asia Cup title.

Mohammed Siraj’s exceptional performance, where he took six wickets, showcased his complete dominance over a struggling Sri Lankan team as India comfortably secured their eighth Asia Cup title by chasing down a meager target of 51 runs in just 6.1 overs without losing a single wicket.

India’s new opening pair, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, maintained the momentum and controlled the Sri Lankan bowlers, resulting in a significant victory for the former champions. Gill was the highest scorer for India in the Asia Cup 2023 final, scoring 27 runs off 19 balls with six boundaries, while Kishan remained not out with 23 runs from 18 balls.

Sri Lanka, choosing to bat first, had a disastrous batting performance and was dismissed for a mere 51 runs in the 16th over. They lost their opener, Kusal Perera, for just 0 runs in the first over.

What followed was a remarkable performance by Mohammed Siraj, who took four wickets in the fourth over, dismissing Pathum Nissanka (2), Sadeera Samarawickrama (0), Charith Asalanka (0), and Dhananjaya de Silva (4), leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 12/5. Sri Lanka couldn’t recover from Siraj’s onslaught, and he later dismissed skipper Dasun Shanaka in his next over, completing a five-wicket haul.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Mendis showed some resistance for Sri Lanka, forming the highest partnership of the Asia Cup 2023 final with Dunith Wellalage. However, Siraj struck again, and Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 17 runs off 34 balls, including three boundaries.

Following Siraj’s dominance, Hardik Pandya sealed Sri Lanka’s fate by taking wickets, including Dunith Wellalage (8), Pramod Madushan (1), and Matheesha Pathirana (0), in quick succession.

Dushan Hemantha remained unbeaten with 13 runs off 15 balls as the only Sri Lankan batsman to reach double figures alongside Kusal Mendis.

Notably, Sri Lanka’s total of 50 runs is now the lowest in Asia Cup history, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh, who were dismissed for 87 runs against Pakistan in 2000. Additionally, it is the lowest total in a men’s ODI tournament final. This marks the third instance this year that Sri Lanka has been bowled out for less than a hundred runs in ODIs.

Mohammed Siraj led India’s bowling attack in the Asia Cup 2023 final with six wickets for 21 runs, while Hardik Pandya contributed with three wickets for just three runs, and Jasprit Bumrah took one wicket.

