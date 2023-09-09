Medvedev Reflects on US Open Final Showdown Against Djokovic

Medvedev is determined to outperform Djokovic.

He knows he needs to be 10 times better than their last meeting.

He’s mentally prepared to fight for the title.

Daniil Medvedev has discussed his upcoming US Open final match against Novak Djokovic and expressed his intention to deliver his best-ever performance in order to defeat the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

On Friday, Medvedev defeated top-seeded and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz with a score of 7-6(3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, setting the stage for a rematch with Djokovic in the final. Djokovic, who is 36 years old, aims to secure his fourth US Open title, which would tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles.

“He (Djokovic) is always better than the previous time he plays. For example, I beat him in the U.S. Open final, he beat me in Bercy (Paris Masters) in a great match. Carlos beat him in Wimbledon, he beat him in Cincinnati,” Medvedev told reporters.

“Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him.

“Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after… It’s just a different mentality… So, I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day.”

“I’m going to do all the same. It’s just the mental preparation where… you want to fight till the end, you want to win, and that’s how you should be in the final of a Grand Slam,” he said.

“To know I’m capable of doing it on the big stage every time you do it one more time brings more confidence,” Medvedev added.

“You know you can do it again. You want to do it again. You want to feel this. And at the same time, what is most important is to kind of use it but forget about it and go for the next one.”

