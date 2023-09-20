Nadal praises Djokovic as the greatest of all time

Nadal recognizes Djokovic as the greatest in tennis history due to Grand Slam titles.

Nadal delays congratulating Djokovic on his 24th Grand Slam win for reflection.

Nadal’s return to tennis uncertain, still recovering from a 2023 Australian Open injury.

Rafael Nadal is widely recognized as one of the greatest tennis players ever, having won 22 Grand Slam titles to support this claim.

However, this year, Novak Djokovic caught up with Nadal in terms of Grand Slam victories, ultimately surpassing him with wins in Melbourne, Paris, and New York.

Nadal acknowledges Djokovic’s superiority when it comes to numbers and statistics, stating that Djokovic undeniably boasts better records in that regard. Nadal believes that Djokovic is the greatest player in tennis history when it comes to titles, and he sees no room for debate on this matter.

Nadal’s comments come shortly after he mentioned that he has yet to congratulate Djokovic on his record 24th Grand Slam win, despite praise from other players. Nadal explained that he hasn’t sent a congratulatory message to Djokovic because he wants to take the time to appreciate the significance of the achievement.

It’s worth noting that Nadal suffered an injury during the 2023 Australian Open and has not played since. His return date remains uncertain, and he has dropped out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time in his remarkable 20-year career, currently holding the 237th position.

