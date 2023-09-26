Pakistan to Face India in Men’s Volleyball at Asian Games

The game is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. PST.

Pakistan’s coach is confident in their preparation and performance.

A Pakistan squad player predicts an exciting match and believes Pakistan can win.

Advertisement

Pakistan will meet India in the fifth position game of the men’s volleyball event at the 19th Asian Games on September 26, 2023 at the China Textile City Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. PST.

“We had a good training today and are working hard to have a good performance tomorrow,” Pakistan’s Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz told The News from Hangzhou.

“It’ll be a great game, and we’re ready for it,” Issanaye quickly added.

Meanwhile, a top Pakistan squad player informed our correspondent in Hangzhou that the game will be exciting.

“It will be a good game, but we can beat India easily,” the player predicted.

Advertisement

Pakistan lost 3-1 to Qatar in the quarter-finals after beating Mongolia, Chinese Taipei, and South Korea in three consecutive games.

Pakistan volleyball line-ups

Abdul Zaheer, Hamid Yazman, Farooq Haider, Murad Khan, Murad Jehan, Mohammad Hammad, Musawar Khan, Nasir Ali, Usman Faryad Ali, Mubashar Raza (captain), Mohammad Kashif Naved, Afaq Khan; Officials: Issanaye Ramires Ferraz (coach), Naseer Ahmed, Ihsan Iqbal, Armin Golkari (video analyst), Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues (trainer), Saeed Ahmed Khan (manager).

Also Read Three matches in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy end in draws; Abid Ali impresses Abid Ali scored an unbeaten century (27th in first-class cricket). Lahore Region...