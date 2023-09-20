Pakistani Rower Zahid Iqbal reaches semis at Asian Games 2023

Zahid Iqbal Khan in Asian Games rowing semi-finals.

Pakistani duo misses lightweight double skills finals.

Asad Iqbal and Muzamnil Shahzad head to Repechage in doubles.

In a thrilling and impressive display of skill and determination, Pakistani rower Zahid Iqbal Khan has successfully secured a place in the semi-finals of the Rowing event at the 2023 Asian Games, held in Hangzhou, China.

Khan showcased his remarkable prowess in the men’s single skills category, leaving spectators in awe.

Khan’s journey to the semi-finals began with the preliminary heats, where he delivered a standout performance, clinching the third position in a closely contested race. His exceptional timing of 7 minutes and 34.60 seconds over the challenging 2000-meter course was a testament to his talent, earning him a well-deserved spot in the semi-finals. It’s worth noting that the top three competitors from each of the three heats in the single skills category advanced to this stage.

While Khan’s performance stood out, the Pakistani rowing team faced different outcomes in other categories. Regrettably, in the lightweight double skills event, the Pakistani duo narrowly missed out on securing a place in the finals. In this category, only the top pair from each heat earned a spot in the ultimate showdown.

However, there were hopeful signs in the doubles category, where Pakistan’s representatives, Asad Iqbal and Muzamnil Shahzad, secured the third position in their heat. This commendable achievement has granted them the opportunity to compete in the Repechage round, where they will strive to secure a place in the finals.

In the quadruple skills category, Pakistan continued to shine as the team secured a second-place finish in their respective heats. This achievement paves the way for Pakistan to progress to the repechage round in the quadruple skills category, offering them a valuable chance to advance further in this highly competitive competition.

