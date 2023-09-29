Saud Plays With Unsponsored Bat in Warm-up Match Against New Zealand

The left-handed middle-order batter scored 75 runs off 53 balls with nine boundaries at an impressive strike rate of 141.51.

Shakeel, who recently scored his maiden double Test hundred against Sri Lanka, is one of the best and most reliable middle-order batters for Pakistan.

Fans on social media were quick to react to Shakeel’s unsponsored bat, with many expressing their surprise and disappointment.

Some fans speculated that Shakeel may have been unable to find a sponsor for his bat, while others suggested that he may have chosen to play with an unsponsored bat as a statement.

It is unclear why Shakeel was playing with an unsponsored bat, but it is sure to be a topic of discussion in the coming days.

The warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand is part of the preparations for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

