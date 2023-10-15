Drake’s $850K Bet on Logan Paul to Win Danis Fight

Drake bets $850,000 on Logan Paul to KO Dillon Danis. Drake cites personal vendetta as his motivation. Fight happens in Manchester, UK, with Drake’s bet adding intrigue.

In a surprising turn of events, rap icon Drake revealed on Thursday night that he has wagered a substantial sum of money on YouTube sensation Logan Paul to emerge victorious by knockout in his upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis.

The stakes are high, with Drake’s bet amounting to a staggering $850,000, which, if successful, will yield a significant return of $1.351 million.

Drake took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his substantial bet, accompanied by a caption that shed light on his motivation. He wrote, “Never bet against personal vendetta and settling scores.” This statement suggests that the rapper’s choice to back Paul may be fueled by the ongoing feud between the fighters.

Dillon Danis has employed various provocative tactics in the lead-up to the fight, particularly targeting Paul’s fiancé, Nina Agdal. Danis repeatedly tweeted photos of Agdal and made numerous inappropriate remarks about her. In response, Agdal obtained a temporary restraining order against Danis and filed a lawsuit against him.

Tensions between the two fighters boiled over during the pre-fight press conference when Paul hurled a bottle at Danis, prompting Danis to retaliate by throwing a microphone at Paul, which left him with a facial injury. The altercation further intensified the anticipation surrounding the upcoming bout.

While Dillon Danis holds an advantage in terms of combat sports experience, with a record of 5-4 in submission grappling and 2-0 in Bellator MMA, he has never stepped into a boxing ring. On the other hand, Logan Paul has previous boxing experience, having faced fellow YouTuber KSI in both amateur and professional bouts. Additionally, he went eight rounds with the legendary undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. Paul has also ventured into the world of professional wrestling as a WWE Superstar.

The highly-anticipated showdown between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis is scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. As the fight date approaches, Drake’s substantial bet has garnered significant attention, and many will be closely following the outcome, with the rapper’s financial stake adding an extra layer of intrigue to the event.

