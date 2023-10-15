Logan Paul trolls Dillon Danis with mock-ups of disqualified opponent

Logan Paul wins chaotic Manchester fight due to Dillon Danis’s disqualification.

Paul taunts Danis on Instagram and Twitter with controversial posts.

Paul forgives Danis, prioritizing skill over aggression in the bout.

Advertisement

A highly anticipated bout between MMA star Dillon Danis and influencer Logan Paul took a bizarre turn on Saturday night, leaving Paul as the winner after Danis’s disqualification.

Chaos erupted in Manchester as a post-fight brawl ensued, and Logan Paul used his social media platforms to mock his opponent, intensifying the rivalry.

In a surprising turn of events, Danis, aged 30, was disqualified during the final round for attempting a jiu-jitsu move against Paul, sealing his fate as the loser of the match. This shocking outcome left the influential YouTube star and Prime founder, Logan Paul, aged 28, as the overall victor.

Taking to Instagram, Paul posted two controversial mock-up images. The first depicted Danis as a chained-up dog with Paul brandishing a bat behind him. The second photo, captioned ‘real fighter,’ showcased the injuries sustained by the MMA fighter during the bout.

On Twitter (formerly known as X), Paul expressed his sentiments: “honestly nothing to be proud about. that dude sucks, a real c***. I’m gonna go back to living my life but felt good to beat his ass for 6 rounds and let him embarrass himself. Drink prime.”

The intense rivalry between the two competitors had been escalating on social media in the lead-up to the fight. Danis had been subjecting Paul and his fiancée, Nina Agdal, to shocking personal attacks, including sharing a sexually explicit video of Agdal.

Advertisement

Before the chaotic bout, Paul forgave Danis for the personal attacks, stating, “I reached a little bit of a zen moment last night because he has made it so personal. How do you not going in there wanting to murder this human being? The answer is I forgive him. I forgive Dillon. I’m just going to go in there and do my job, stay focused and do what I have to do tonight. I’m going to go in there and not be aggressive and fight with ego; I’ll fight with skill and precision.”

As the fight took an unexpected turn, security had to step in to separate the two fighters following the mass brawl. Danis could be heard shouting for a ‘jiu-jitsu’ fight, shortly before his disqualification was confirmed. He then left the ring in disappointment.

In the post-fight press conference, Logan Paul took the opportunity to call out Rey Mysterio for a WWE US title showdown. In response, the 48-year-old wrestler stated, “you know where to find me.”

The chaotic match and the subsequent social media antics have left fans and onlookers eagerly anticipating what’s next for these two fighters and their ongoing feud.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Advertisement