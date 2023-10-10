Football becomes a luxury for fans in South America

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America are too high.

Ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in South America have become unaffordable for many fans, with some tickets costing more than the minimum monthly wage.

Fans across the continent have grumbled over the cost of seeing their favorite team play, with some calling for the prices to be lowered.

In Argentina, tickets for the match against Paraguay cost an average of $120, in a country where the poverty rate is 40%.

The country’s football federation has introduced a subscription program giving preferential access to match tickets, but the “Gold” category costs $14,000 for a three-year pass.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has also commented on how much it had cost him to buy tickets for his whole family.

“It cost me a lot, like everyone else. But who am I to set the price of tickets? If it was up to me, let people go for free,” he told a press conference.

“What can I do? I can´t do anything about it.”

Chilean captain Arturo Vidal has also complained about the high prices, saying that they are making football exclusive.

In Uruguay, football authorities admitted they had erred after high prices left thousands of seats empty for a match against Chile in September.

After the “rejection of the prices,” they lowered ticket costs slightly. The cheapest spots for a match against Brazil on October 17 are now going for $22 dollars, $3 dollars less than the previous game.

The high ticket prices are a sign of the growing commercialization of football in South America, where the sport is traditionally seen as a way for people of all social classes to come together.

