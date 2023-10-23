Former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away aged 76

Indian cricket icon Bishan Singh Bedi dies at 76 in Delhi.

Bedi held the record for India’s highest Test wicket-taker with 266 scalps.

Bedi revolutionized cricket and captained India in 22 Test matches.

Bishan Singh Bedi, passed away at the age of 76 on Monday in Delhi. Bedi, who had been battling illness for the last two years and recently underwent knee surgery, leaves behind a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of cricketing history.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed their condolences, stating, “The BCCI mourns the sad demise of former India Test Captain and legendary spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and fans in these tough times. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bishan Singh Bedi was widely recognized as one of the greatest left-arm spinners to grace the game. During his illustrious 12-year international career, Bedi represented India in 67 Test matches and 10 One Day Internationals (ODIs). At the time of his retirement, he held the distinction of being India’s highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, amassing a remarkable total of 266 wickets at an average of 28.71.

Bedi, along with his spin bowling compatriots Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, formed one of the most formidable spin quartets in the history of Indian cricket. Their collective prowess in spin bowling not only brought glory to the Indian team but also revolutionized the art of spin bowling on the global stage.

Moreover, Bedi’s contribution extended beyond his bowling skills; he also served as the captain of the Indian cricket team in 22 Test matches. He played a pivotal role in India’s inaugural One Day International (ODI) against East Africa in 1975, where he showcased his exceptional skills by conceding only six runs and taking a wicket in his eight overs, all of which were maiden overs.

Bedi’s journey in Test cricket commenced in the 1969-70 series against Australia, where he announced his arrival in the international cricket scene by taking an astounding 21 wickets. This remarkable start laid the foundation for an illustrious career. Subsequently, he went on to take 25 wickets against England, 18 against West Indies, 22 and 25 against England again, and an astonishing 31 against Australia, firmly establishing himself as one of the greatest spin bowlers of all time.

As the cricketing world mourns the loss of a true legend, Bishan Singh Bedi’s contributions to the game will forever be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of cricketers in India and beyond.

