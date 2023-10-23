Harsha Bhogle praised Abdullah Shafique.

Shafique scored 58 runs from 75 balls.

Irfan Pathan also lauded him.

Right-handed opener Abdullah Shafique of Pakistan was complimented by well-known Indian pundit and presenter Harsha Bhogle, who expressed surprise that there could be disagreement over his selection for the team.

The 23-year-old Abdullah emerged as Pakistan’s guiding light when left-hand opener Fakhar Zaman was struggling and had to be substituted.

In the second World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka, Abdullah entered the game and produced the game-winning hundred, contributing to the historic run chase.

The question of whether Abdullah belongs on the team should not be up for dispute, according to Bhogle.

“I cannot even imagine that there could be a debate on whether Abdullah Shafique makes the Pakistan ODI team. Cut from a different cloth,” Bhogle wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Irfan Pathan, a former Indian cricket player, praised Abdullah for his correct technique and called him Pakistan’s next great hope.

“Abdullah Shafique is a next big thing for team Pakistan. He is got proper technique to survive at this level. #PAKvsAFG,” Pathan wrote on X.

