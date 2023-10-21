ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa

England won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa

Ben Stakes has been added to England’s Playing XI.

Aiden Markram has been named stand-in skipper for the Proteas.

England won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

England has won only one out of three matches played so far and is standing at the sixth spot in the points table with 2 points. On the other hand, Proteas has won two matches out of three played and is in the third spot with 4 points.

It is to be noted that England is the defending champions, who are yet to showcase their true performance while South Africa has entered the World Cup in top form.

Playing XIs

England has made two significant changes to their playing XI since the last match against Afghanistan. They brought in Ben Stokes who missed the first three matches, Gus Atkenson has replaced Sam Curran.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has been benched due to illness. He has been replaced with stand-in skipper Aiden Markram. The rest of the playing XI is the same as against the Netherlands in their previous match.

The complete playing XIs are below;

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

England

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c & wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

