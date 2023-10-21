ICC World Cup 2023 Live Score: England vs South Africa Live score | Match 20

Today the defending champion England and South Africa will lock horns in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Follow live updates here;
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa
England won the toss and decided to field first. Ben Stakes has been added to England's Playing XI. Aiden Markram has been named stand-in skipper for the Proteas. England won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in the 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. England has won only one out of three matches played so far and is standing at the sixth spot in the points table with 2...
South Africa loses the first wicket as Reece Topley dismisses Quinton de Kock off Jos Buttker at the back.
de Kock knocked four on the very first ball of the inning before getting out.
50+ partnership for Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussan as they help the Proteas stabilize.
50 for van der Dussan.
50 for Hendricks.
Hendricks and van der Dussan post a 100-run second-wicket partnership.
South Africa loses the second wicket as Adil Rashid dismisses van der Dussen off Jonny Bairstow.
van der Dussen played an impressive inning of 60 runs from 61 balls.
South Africa loses the third wicket as Adil Rashid strikes again. He dismisses Hendricks
Hendricks amassed 85 runs from 75 balls.
200 up for the Proteas.
5-run partnership for Klaasen and Markram.
Contribution;
Klaasen – 23 (19)
Markram – 38 (38)
Markram goes back to the pavilion.
Topley dismissed him off Bairstow.
Markram scored 42 from 44 balls.
