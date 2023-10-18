ICC World Cup 2023: Kiwis set up a target of 289 for Afghanistan

New Zealand scored 288 runs in 50 overs.

Glenn Phillips scored 71 runs from 80 balls.

Afghanistan requires 289 runs at 5.79 rpo.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan decided to field first against the in-form New Zealand in the 16th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips played a blistering inning of 71 runs from 80 balls which included 4 fours and 4 sixes.

Skipper Toim Lathan scored 68 runs in 74 balls including 3 fours and 2 sixes, while Will young amassed 54 runs in 64 balls with 4 fours and 3 sixes.

Some impressive knocks by Mark Chapman in the final overs helped the Kiwis lift the score to 288 for the loss of six wickets.

For Afghanistan, Rashid Khan was the most economical bowler as he gave away just 43 runs in 10 overs while taking one wicket.

Naveen-ul-Haq and Azamtullah Omarzai took two wickets each while Mujeeb Ur Rahman took one wicket.

Afghanistan now requires 289 runs at 5.78 runs per over.

