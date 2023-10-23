ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan

Pakistan brought in Shadab Kahn.

Afghanistan brought in Noor Khan.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Afghanistan in the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pakistan and Afghanistan both have played four matches so far and have won two and one respectively.

The Men in Green are currently fifth in the points table while the Afghans are last.

It is noteworthy to mention that Afghanistan thrashed the defending champions England in this World Cup’s greatest upset where the Afghans won by 69 runs.

Playing XIs

Pakistan made only one change by bringing in Shadab Khan in place of Mohammad Nawaz.

On the other hand, Afghanistan also made one change. They brought in Noor Khan in place of Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Here are the complete Playing XIs for both teams;

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Azamatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Kahn.

