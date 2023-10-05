ICC World Cup 2023 Points table 2023 and Standings after Match 1

New Zealand beat England by 9 wickets in ICC World Cup 2023.

Conway and Ravindra’s centuries powered New Zealand.

10-team tournament, round-robin format, big prizes.

In the opening match of the ICC World Cup 2023, New Zealand convincingly defeated England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra’s centuries played a pivotal role in New Zealand’s successful chase of 283 runs.

Conway and Ravindra displayed exceptional teamwork, amassing an unbeaten partnership of 273 runs in 211 balls for the second wicket, securing New Zealand’s comprehensive win. Conway scored an impressive 152 runs off 121 balls, while Ravindra contributed 123 runs off 96 balls.

On the other hand, England’s Joe Root managed to score 77 runs, but their overall batting performance was inconsistent, resulting in a total of 282-9 in their 50 overs.

This ICC Cricket World Cup features 10 teams competing for the prestigious title at 10 different venues, spanning from October 5 to November 19. The tournament follows a round-robin format, where all teams play against each other in 45 league matches.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals, scheduled for November 15 in Mumbai and November 16 in Kolkata. These knockout matches, along with the final, have reserve days in case of any disruptions.

The champions of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be awarded a prize of US$4 million, while the runners-up will receive US$2 million. The losing semi-finalists will each earn $800,000 from the total prize fund of US$10 million.

Furthermore, every match winner in the group stage will receive US$40,000, and the six teams that do not make it to the semi-finals will receive a payment of US$100,000.

After this victory, here is the updated points table:

