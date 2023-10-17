ICC World Cup 2023: Zampa confident ahead of Pakistan clash

Zampa: 4 wickets for 47 runs, player of the match.

Zampa’s unwavering wicket-taking mindset.

Vital boost for Australia’s campaign against Pakistan.

Australia’s spinner Adam Zampa played a pivotal role in securing a crucial victory for his team against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup.

After suffering two consecutive losses, Australia found themselves at the bottom of the points table. However, Zampa’s brilliant performance, claiming four wickets for just 47 runs, earned him the player-of-the-match award and helped Australia regain momentum with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions.

In a post-match interview, Zampa revealed his determination to maintain his wicket-taking attitude, emphasizing that it’s his key to success, regardless of the runs he may concede. Looking ahead to their upcoming challenge against Pakistan, Zampa expressed his intent to stick to his winning formula.

Zampa’s journey with the ball in the World Cup had been challenging, with just one wicket against South Africa and a wicketless performance against India. However, his remarkable performance against Sri Lanka provided a much-needed boost to Australia’s campaign. Zampa also shared that he had been battling back spasms in recent days but was determined to push through for the team’s victory.

With this win, Australia moved up the points table and put their World Cup campaign back on track, ready to face a tough encounter against Pakistan in their next match.

