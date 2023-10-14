India Extend World Cup Record to 8-0 with Win Over Pakistan

India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 86 runs.

India’s bowlers bundled out Pakistan for 191 runs.

Advertisement

In a highly anticipated clash at the ICC World Cup 2023, India continued their dominant form by securing a convincing seven-wicket victory against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on a thrilling Saturday.

Rohit Sharma, who had previously showcased his brilliance against Pakistan in the 2019 World Cup with a score of 140, once again took center stage. The 36-year-old opener displayed his extraordinary batting skills by top-scoring for India with a commanding 86 runs off just 63 balls, featuring an impressive 12 boundaries.

Supporting Rohit’s remarkable performance, Shreyas Iyer emerged as the second-highest scorer for the Indian team, contributing a valuable 53 runs to the chase.

India’s batting exhibition was nothing short of spectacular, as they comfortably reached the 192-run target in the 31st over, leaving a whopping 118 balls to spare. This victory significantly boosted their net run rate (NRR).

This triumph marked India’s eighth consecutive win against Pakistan in World Cup history, underlining their continued dominance in this historic rivalry.

The Indian bowlers also played a pivotal role in this victory, as they dismantled the Pakistani batting lineup in the first innings. All five of India’s key bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Hardik Pandya, contributed by taking two wickets each. Despite notable performances by Babar Azam (50), Mohammad Rizwan (49), Imam-ul-Haq (36), and Abdullah Shafique (20), the Pakistani side struggled to offer significant resistance and was eventually bowled out for just 191 runs.

Advertisement

Pakistan experienced a dramatic collapse after being 155-2, losing eight wickets for a mere 36 runs, with their middle-order batsmen, including Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, and Shadab Khan, failing to reach double digits.

With this victory, India maintained their perfect record in the World Cup, having won all three of their matches. Their next challenge will be against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

On the other hand, Pakistan faces a tough road ahead, with their next three matches against Australia, Afghanistan, and the dominant South Africa, with the latter two matches set to be played on the challenging wicket of Chennai.

Team Compositions:

India:

Advertisement Rohit Sharma (capt)

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul (wk)

Hardik Pandya

Advertisement Ravindra Jadeja

Shardul Thakur

Kuldeep Yadav

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement

Pakistan:

Imam-ul-Haq

Abdullah Shafique

Babar Azam (capt)

Mohammad Rizwan (wk)

Advertisement Saud Shakeel

Iftikhar Ahmed

Shadab Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Hasan Ali

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Advertisement Haris Rauf

The match showcased the intensity of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, with the Indian team coming out on top in front of their home crowd, creating an unforgettable moment in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Also Read Southgate defends using Foden in wide position Southgate has defended his decision to use Foden in a wide position....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.



Advertisement

Advertisement