Netherlands’ Vikramjit: Australia game is just another game of cricket

As the cricketing world eagerly anticipates the clash between the Netherlands and Australia in the ongoing World Cup, the Netherlands’ left-handed opener, Vikramjit Singh, has adopted a calm and composed attitude, stating that it’s “just another game of cricket.”

The Netherlands recently created ripples in the cricketing universe with their stunning victory over South Africa, one of the tournament favorites, by a margin of 38 runs. This extraordinary win firmly declared that the Netherlands was not merely participating in the mega event but was here to compete with the best.

In an exclusive interview with an Indian source, Vikramjit Singh expressed his satisfaction with his team’s performances, stating, “I am extremely happy with our performances. Of course, we have played some amazing cricket at the moment. We are trying to win our games. It’s about keeping a level-head, going out there, and playing.”

Recalling the historic victory against South Africa, Vikramjit emphasized that it was not an upset in their eyes, rather “just another game of cricket.” He suggested that they were a superior team that day and hinted that more such performances could be expected. He also highlighted the upcoming match against the five-time World Champions, Australia, by mentioning, “Australia are five-time champions, we have seen how they have played their cricket this year and in this tournament, and for us, it is just another game of cricket to play.”

Vikramjit Singh praised the consistent performance of his teammates, including the skipper Scott Edwards, Bas de Leede, Logan van Beek, and others. He stressed the importance of every player stepping up when needed, describing their approach as “total cricket.”

Australia, who suffered back-to-back defeats in their initial two matches against India and South Africa, quickly rebounded with victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, securing a spot in the top four.

The Netherlands, in contrast, has only one win in the World Cup, but their statistics fail to convey the spirited fight they have put up against top-tier teams in the event. With Vikramjit Singh’s confidence and their reputation as giant slayers, the world eagerly awaits the upcoming clash with Australia on October 24 in Delhi, hoping for yet another thrilling encounter in this World Cup.

