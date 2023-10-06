Pakistan Kabaddi team bags bronze at Asian Games

Pakistan won Kabaddi bronze at 2023 Asian Games.

Defeated by India in semis (61-14).

Face Bangladesh for bronze, India plays Afghanistan in final.

On Friday, Pakistan achieved a bronze medal in Kabaddi at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. However, India dominated Pakistan with an impressive 61-14 score, securing their place in the final against Iran on Saturday.

During the match, Pakistan suffered 12 all-outs and failed to score a single all-out point against their arch-rivals India. This bronze medal comes after Pakistan won silver in Shooting and Squash competitions, marking their third medal at the Asian Games.

In their journey to the semi-finals, Pakistan defeated Malaysia 58-35 in their last group match on October 4. Unfortunately, Pakistan’s hopes of winning a gold medal were dashed as they were defeated by Afghanistan in the cricket semi-final. Afghanistan successfully chased a target of 116 runs in 17.5 overs, with captain Gulbadin Naib playing a crucial role with an unbeaten 26 runs in 19 balls, including a four and three sixes. Noor Ali Zadran was the highest scorer for Afghanistan with 39 runs in 33 balls, while Arafat Minhas and Usman Qadir took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Afghanistan opted to bowl first after winning the toss and limited Pakistan to a total of 115 runs in 18 overs. Opener Omair Yousuf was the top run-scorer for Pakistan with 24 runs, but the rest of the team struggled to make an impact. Fareed Ahmad was the standout bowler for Afghanistan, finishing with figures of 3-15 in three overs.

Pakistan will now compete against Bangladesh for the bronze medal, while India will face Afghanistan in the final on the same day.

