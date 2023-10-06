Poland PM demands action after Legia Warsaw players arrested

Two Legia Warsaw players arrested in the Netherlands following Europa Conference League defeat.

Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered “urgent diplomatic action” after two Legia Warsaw players were arrested following their Europa Conference League defeat away at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Radovan Pankov and Josue Pesqueira were taken off the team bus by Dutch police after an altercation with security and remain in the Netherlands.

“I have instructed the Polish foreign ministry to take urgent diplomatic action to verify the events of the night,” said Morawiecki. “Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law. There is no consent to breaking it.”

Legia president Dariusz Mioduski says he was hit while trying to mediate, with police reportedly refusing to let the team bus leave the stadium until Portuguese midfielder Josue and Serbian defender Pankov had been detained.

Dutch police confirmed a 28-year-old man from Serbia and a 33-year-old from Portugal were arrested after the match on a charge of mishandling.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Mioduski said: “Lawyers are working to collect all the materials. Every opportunity will be taken to defend the players and the club. The team was shocked by what happened. Everyone is worried about their colleagues.”

Mioduski added that European governing body Uefa was working to help secure the players’ release.

Earlier, riot police had been deployed before kick-off when a group of Legia fans stormed an entrance gate.

“One riot police officer became unconscious during that action. After treatment, this colleague was unable to continue working,” read a Dutch police statement.

“Tear gas was used to protect their own safety and that of the stewards. Legia supporters also took away a number of batons and pepper spray from riot police. It meant that a number of away fans entered the visitors’ section without a ticket or having their tickets checked.”

During the day police declared the area around Alkmaar station and the stadium a safety risk and carried out preventative searches of Legia fans following reports some were in possession of fireworks.

AZ Alkmaar were fined 80,000 euros (£68,670) by European governing body Uefa in July over the behaviour of their fans during their Europa Conference League semi-final second leg against West Ham in May. AZ fans attacked an area in which West Ham players’ friends and family were seated, with players subsequently trying to intervene to protect them.

Polish government has long courted football supporters

The Polish government has long courted football supporters, unlike the main opposition grouping which clamped down on ultras when it was in office before Poland co-hosted Euro 2012 with Ukraine.

Legia is one of the biggest clubs in the country. Last season, the club averaged more than 21,000 spectators at home matches, the highest attendance in the Polish top-tier Ekstraklasa despite not having the biggest ground.

